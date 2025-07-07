Dozens homeless after rainstorm destroys 100 houses in Kebbi

A violent rainstorm has caused significant destruction in the Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State, destroying at least 100 residential buildings and rendering dozens of families homeless.

The devastation caused by the rainstorm displaced scores of residents, forcing many families to abandon their homes and causing widespread panic as the community grappled with the sudden destruction and loss.

Although local officials have begun assessing the damage, residents continue to mourn the loss of property valued at thousands of Naira due to the devastating storm.

“The downpour was unlike anything we’ve experienced in years. Many people were injured while trying to escape collapsing walls and rooftops,” said a resident who witnessed the chaos.

To ease the plight of the affected communities, the Secretary of Bunza Local Government Area, Muhammed Mawo, visited one of the impacted communities and expressed sympathy to the victims.

He assured that the council would take swift action: “We will compile a full report and forward it to the state government for necessary intervention.”

While residents of Bunza LGA count their losses caused by the heavy wind and rainfall, four additional communities in Arewa Local Government Area, Tungar Chindo, Tungar Kure, Feske Malabawa, and Feske Rafi, were also hit by the storm, which submerged homes and destroyed property.

More than 60 houses were reportedly affected in those areas, with several animals and valuables swept away. Residents are now calling on the government and humanitarian agencies for urgent support.