Dozens bandits die after military jets bomb hideouts in Kaduna

Several bandits were said to have breathed their last after Nigerian Military jets attacked their hideouts across Kaduna State leaving many dead and others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

As stated, camps belonging to the bandits were said to have been destroyed during the onslaught while several causalities were recorded in a development said given the Nigerian military advantage over the terrorists across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development did not give number of causalities, adding that the superior firepower of the military destabilized the enemy’s camps and led to the deaths recorded.

According to him, the strikes were conducted over identified locations in Kauwuri and Gaude villages. The locations were identified as bandit hideouts after thorough checks and analysis of various intelligence reports.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna, the commissioner noted that an unspecified number of bandits were also neutralized during an aerial assault on identified bandit enclaves around the boundary area with a neighbouring state in Chikun local government area.

“In the first mission, fighter jets attacked the bandit camps in Kauwuri general area, and armed bandits were observed fleeing from the locations. A helicopter gunship then followed for a close mop-up with rockets and cannons. In a second wave over Gaude, the air platforms attacked the identified bandit hideouts in the area. Bandits were similarly observed attempting to take cover under some trees. The location was then attacked accordingly.

“Ground forces trailed and engaged the dozens of bandits who fled the location following the strikes. Assessment revealed that many bandits were neutralized during the entire mission, and several camps that were destroyed.”

Aruwan, however, said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai welcomed the operational feedback with satisfaction and commended the security forces heartily for the well-executed missions, adding that he expressed his optimism that more of such would follow.

He urged the military to sustain the tempo towards the obliteration of such criminals across the state while appealing to citizens who might come across suspicious persons seeking medical attention in the general area to report to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room.

