Doyin Okupe’s experience in national development will be missed – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the late Doyin Okupe’s wealth of experience in national development will be deeply missed, underscoring his significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Tinubu who described Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, stated that the former presidential aide died when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

Noting that Okupe’s enduring impact on Ogun residents, the president stressed that the former aide’s demise has left deep void in the heart of those who came in contact with him.

The former presidential aide passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged battle with prostrate cancer.

Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the loss in a heartfelt statement signed by Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga. He said, “President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Prince Doyin Okupe, a medical doctor, politician, communicator and strategist who played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.”

Reflecting on Okupe’s career, Tinubu acknowledged his instrumental roles as Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan and Special Assistant on Media to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“A prominent son of Iperu-Remo in Ogun State, Prince Okupe served as President Goodluck Jonathan’s senior Special Assistant on public affairs and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s special assistant on media. During his political career of over three decades, Okupe served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was prominent in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, of which he was the national leader” the President noted.

Okupe also made notable contributions to medicine as co-founder of Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos, and publisher of Life Mirror, a health-focused newspaper.

Tinubu extended his condolences to Okupe’s family, friends, the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, recognizing the deep void left by his passing.

The President concluded with a prayer, saying, “President Tinubu prays that God will grant repose to the departed patriot’s soul and comfort all.”