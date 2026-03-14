Dowman makes EPL history in Arsenal’s win over Everton

Arsenal teenager, Max Dowman, has become the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League following his strike in the club’s 2-0 win overt Everton.

Dowman, 16 years and 73 days old, was introduced by Mikael Arteta as the Gunners were battling to avoid an unwanted draw or perhaps, a defeat at home to Everton and on 97th minute, after the Englishman had provided the assist for Victor Gyokeres opener, he raced on from half of the pitch to score second goal for Arsenal helping him record the feat and ensure the Londoners remain in pace to win the league title.

The 74th minute substitute in the game held at the Emirates on Saturday is also the youngest player start for the club in the Carabao Cup fixture against Brighton, while he also became the youngest player to feature for the Gunners in the FA Cup when he put in an excellent performance against Mansfield.

The teenager’s feat has helped Arsenal go 10 points clear of second-placed Manchester City having played two games more.