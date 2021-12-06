Dowen College: Sylvester Oromoni Jnr and other children’s death

Yesterday’s post on this page was about the heart wrenching story of the Murder of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12 year old pupil of Dowen College by his school mates. The Murder of Sylvester and other deceased children in similar circumstances further highlights the evil of everyday shedding of innocent blood in our country. Not just by kidnappers in Zamfara, but by children in affluent schools in lekki Lagos.

In Deutoronomy we have very clear commandment against shedding of the blood of the innocent. “But if anyone hates his neighbor, lies in wait for him, rises against him and strikes him mortally, so that he dies, and he flees to one of these cities, then the elders of his city shall send and bring him from there, and deliver him over to the hand of the avenger of blood, that he may die. Your eye shall not pity him, but you shall put away the guilt of innocent blood from Israel, that it may go well with you.” (Deuteronomy 19:11-13).

In Proverbs, this is called abomination before God. “These six things the Lord hates, Yes, seven are an abomination to Him: A proud look, A lying tongue, Hands that shed innocent blood, A heart that devises wicked plans, Feet that are swift in running to evil.” (Proverbs 16:16-17)

Nigeria made progress between 1955-1966 January, that it compared economically with Malaysia and Thailand and was the envy of her peers, until January 1966 when some Army officers shed the Innocent blood of some Nationalist leaders in the name of Nigeria. We have since decended into unending cycle of blood shed from season to season, because no one has had the wisdom to apologise to the families of the innocent in our name, to say we are sorry and for us as a nation to come to true repentance.

We can write many treaties about justice and federalism, we may even declare 100 days of fasting, but until we do a simple spiritual exercise, such as acknowledging our wrong, an enduring healing and peace will be a challenge.

A national repentance is possible. “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to prayer made in this place.” (2nd Chronicles 7:14-15).

A national repentance is urgent, because innocent bloods do speak, just as blood of Abel spoke before God in Genesis 4:9-10. Pray for national repentance, plead the blood of Jesus over the land, his blood speaks mercy. “To Jesus the Mediator of the new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling that speaks better things than that of Abel.” (Hebrews 12:24).

