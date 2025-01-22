Dortmund sacks Nuri Sahin hours after champions league match defeats

The management of the German football club giant, Borussia Dortmund, has sacked the senior team’s head coach, Nuri Sahin, after their Champions League defeat to Italian club, Bologna.

Sahin’s sack came after the German side lost four successive matches in all competitions since the winter break, putting the club’s hopes of silverware after the 2024-2025 season in doubts.

Dortmund sacked the Turkey football tactician on Wednesday hours after the 2-1 defeat against the Italian club which marked the team’s third loss in this season’s Champions League for last year’s beaten finalists.

It means Dortmund must beat Shakhtar Donetsk in their final league phase game and hope other results go in their favour to automatically reach the last 16.

A run of three domestic defeats to start 2025 has left them 10th in the Bundesliga, seven points outside the top four and in danger of failing to secure Champions League qualification next season.

Sahin, 36, who had two stints at the club as a player, described his sack as needed step to assist the club achieve its desired goals for the season.

According to him, “Unfortunately, we have not managed to live up to Borussia Dortmund’s sporting ambitions this season. I wish this special club all the best.”

Sahin was appointed Dortmund boss in June 2024 as a replacement for Edin Terzic, who left following their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

The former player was appointed to continue the job started by Terzic who he served as an assistant coach to at the start of 2024 alongside Sven Bender.

“We value Nuri Sahin and his work very much. We hoped for a long-term collaboration and until the end we had hoped we could achieve a sporting turnaround together,” said Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken.

“This decision hurts me personally, but it was unavoidable after the game in Bologna.”