Dortmund sacks club manager over poor performance

Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund have sacked coach, Lucien Favre, after a string of poor results which has hallmarked the german team season-long poor performances.

The development followed Dortmund’s Matchday 11’s humiliating 5-1 home loss to promoted VfB Stuttgart on Saturday

Since taking the reins at Dortmund two years ago, Favre has twice led the club to second place in the Bundesliga but has often been criticised for not managing to launch a serious title challenge.

Despite qualifying for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds as Group F winners, Dortmund is five points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich after 11 rounds of fixtures, following a run of one win in five.

The heavy reverse to Stuttgart, meanwhile, means BVB has now suffered three successive defeats at home in the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2013/14 season, when Jürgen Klopp was in charge.

Assistant coach, Edin Terzic, has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of the current campaign.

Reacting to his sacking, Dortmund Sporting Director, Michael Zorc, said that his dismissal was a tough decision to take by the club.

“At the same time, we felt we were in danger of not meeting our goals for the season after this difficult phase. That’s why we had to act,” he said.

Favre, 63, leaves Dortmund almost halfway into his third season at the helm. He oversaw 110 matches in all competitions, with Dortmund finishing as Bundesliga runners-up in 2018/19 and 2019/20, whilst winning the 2019 Supercup.