Don’t celebrate me at 60- Kwara governor, Abdulrazaq

By Temitope Akintoye,

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has cautioned friends, politicians and relatives wishing to throw parties, place adverts and other activities for his 60th birthday not to engage in such rather divert funds earlier earmarked for it to charitable works.

Abdulrazak explained that his caution was not shared pride but prefers that the day is spent in sober reflection of almighty’s grace towards him and his family for the unmerited grace which he has enjoyed throughout his life.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, it was said that Abdulrazak, though infinitely grateful to all those who would want to express their wishes as he turns 60, would prefer that resources which would have been expended on such celebrations, be used to change lives of less privileged members of society.

While suggesting that donations could be made in his name to Non-Governmental Organisations and orphanages, with food and supplies being shared with indigent and homeless people, the governor argued that this would be more appreciated than any other form of celebrations being held to mark his birthday.

“For anyone to live long is all by the grace of God. Mr. Governor intends to spend the day in sober reflection on his life and appreciation of the grace of God upon him and as such enjoins the public to refrain from making publications to commemorate his birthday.

“Waste of precious resources on broadcasting birthday felicitations by well-wishers will not be appreciated, rather, we enjoin that all resources be directed to doing good for the less privileged within our society.

“Make choices of your preferred organisations or charities, our Governor will appreciate every such donation, every life changed every hungry mouth fed on his birthday. Those are the birthday wishes he wants to receive”.