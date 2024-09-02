Don links Nigeria’s inter-ethnic crisis, others to poor leadership

A University Don, Prof. Abdur-Rahman Olayiwola, has said Nigeria needs effective leadership to curb unhealthy inter-ethnic relations as well as inter-sectional and inter-religious disharmony.

The Professor of Political Science argued that Nigeria would stop to be plagued by ethnic, religious, regional identities and socio-political and economic crises if the leadership is responsible to the people.

Prof. Olayiwola who is the pioneer Head of the Department of Political Science in Lagos State University (LASU), made these remarks at the University’s 98th Inaugural Lecture series held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium in the main campus, Ojo, Lagos.

In his lecture tittled ” Political Communication and Political Complications in Nigeria: Analysis and Action”, Prof. Olayiwola said for Nigeria to ensure political stability, the government should not only re-emphasize the secularist of the country but should take steps to convince all that the country is far from being a quasi-theoretic set-up.

He explained that the eradication of poverty would supplement and complement political communication to combat political complications, adding that the intensity and pervasiveness of political complications in Nigeria are potential threats to democracy.

The renowned Political Scientist added ” A full scale war must be launched against poverty in Nigeria. Poverty has placed millions of Nigerians on edge psychologically and any little quarrel which under a better socio-economic milieu would have caused any political complications, gives rise to configuration.

“If political complications have to be discouraged and the goals of national integration and development have to be realized, the sections 41 (1) and 42 (2) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution have to be enforced and made justifiable.

” Political communication can solve the problem of political complications perpetrated and precipitated by insecurity. Security is development and without development, there can be no security”.