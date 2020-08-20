Don cautions farmers against use of chemicals to ripen fruits

Research has shown that the statistics of using artificial chemicals to ripen and preserve fruits and vegetables in market places have been on higher side, hence, Don advise against the use of such chemicals describing it to be hazardous to human health.
The University, lecturer Dr Dan Agboola, argues that such chemicals like reagents and snipers is capable of causing health complications in human body which might lead to death if care is not taken.
Agboola, a Microbiology lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), who gave this advice as a guest to the Ojo Farmers Weekly Workshop in conjunction with Alpha Feed Ltd, organised in Lagos, educated farmers the need to embrace innovations in modern agriculture practices so as to improve productivity and reduce waste as well.
Speaking in the workshop training, Agboola urges farmers not to be in a hurry to harvest unripe farm produces to avoid being tempted into using chemicals that will aid ripen them saying that eating vegetables and fruits which were artificially ripened were the cause of many illnesses among Nigerians.
He further advised farmers to be patient and allow their produce to mature and ripe naturally before harvest.
“Many farmers are in a hurry to harvest, and as such, they end up spraying the produce with calcium carbide ignorantly to ripen them faster, “All produce have maturity period and farmers know this very well, the reagent chemical contains traces of arsenic and phosphorus, which are hazardous to the human body.
“Anytime you buy ripe plantain, banana, mangoes and others in the market, there are chances you are buying the ones ripened with calcium carbide,” he said.
Again, Agboola cautiion against use of insecticides popularly called “Sniper” and other harmful chemicals as ingredients for pest control which are inimical and such produce are hazardous for consumption too.
“Such a practice should be discarded. It can cause pollution or food poisoning,” the university lecturer said.
The microbiologist also advised farmers and produce sellers to seek professional advice on better methods of applying insecticides and pesticides in order not to endanger people’s lives.
He said Nigerians should be wary of such unnaturally prepared food items to avoid health problems such as cancer and other diseases.
On his part, Kayode Alao, one of the farmers at the training, who disclosed the objectives of the weekly forum, said the workshop would help many farmers to improve on their productivity, adding that nobody would want to eat food and become sick at the long run.
He further ensures that farmers should seek professional advise on how to preserve fruits and vegetables so as to avoid having casualties resulting from the consumption of such items.