Don cautions farmers against use of chemicals to ripen fruits

Research has shown that the statistics of using artificial chemicals to ripen and preserve fruits and vegetables in market places have been on higher side, hence, Don advise against the use of such chemicals describing it to be hazardous to human health.

The University, lecturer Dr Dan Agboola, argues that such chemicals like reagents and snipers is capable of causing health complications in human body which might lead to death if care is not taken.

Agboola, a Microbiology lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), who gave this advice as a guest to the Ojo Farmers Weekly Workshop in conjunction with Alpha Feed Ltd, organised in Lagos, educated farmers the need to embrace innovations in modern agriculture practices so as to improve productivity and reduce waste as well.

Speaking in the workshop training, Agboola urges farmers not to be in a hurry to harvest unripe farm produces to avoid being tempted into using chemicals that will aid ripen them saying that eating vegetables and fruits which were artificially ripened were the cause of many illnesses among Nigerians.

He further advised farmers to be patient and allow their produce to mature and ripe naturally before harvest.