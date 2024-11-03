Don bags 6months jail for impersonation during UTME

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, has sentenced ‘Professor’ Jide Josiah, to six months in prison for impersonating the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) during the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Jisos, who was apprehended by JAMB officials while monitoring the 2019 UTME at Brix Academy in Abuja, was sentenced by the court after being unable to prove his innocence.

The court verdict was confirmed through a statement by the board signed by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday.

“Jisos had presented himself to JAMB examination officials as a representative of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), claiming he was there to oversee the examination,” he said.

However, his deception was uncovered when he was questioned by the leader of the monitoring team in the examination hall, who asked him to clarify his purpose.

“Unable to substantiate his claims, Jisos was arrested and handed over to security personnel for further investigation. During interrogation, he confessed that he was not affiliated with any NGO and was actually in the examination hall to assist his daughter in taking the 2019 UTME.

“Chief Magistrate Folashade Oyekan found Jisos guilty of a one-count charge of impersonation and sentenced him to six months in prison, with an option of a N100,000 fine,” Benjamin added.