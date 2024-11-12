Dominican police removes 150 cocaine raps from two Nigerians’ stomachs

Two Nigerians businessmen have been arrested at Dominican Republic airport after they excreted 150 bags of cocaine.

As gathered, the two Nigerians were apprehended following credible intelligence that they were suspected drug dealers.

Having ingested scores of bags of cocaine, both men, aged 50 and 44, were scheduled to depart the Caribbean nation to travel to Paris, France, on the same aircraft, but the security operatives aborted their plans.

Agents of the National Directorate of Drug Control (DNCD) examined the suspects using an X-ray machine, which revealed they were carrying foreign substances.

The X-ray scan prompted the agents to transfer them to the Central Hospital of the Armed Forces to determine the foreign substance and force it out.

Healthcare professionals initiated the procedure to extract the substances, and the suspects excreted 150 bags of cocaine, setting them up for prosecution and trial.

But DNCD officials are widening the investigation net to identify other persons that might be connected to the drug trafficking scheme.