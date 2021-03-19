Domestic airlines owners may suspend operations over customs duty waivers

Domestic airlines in Nigeria have threatened to suspend operations over the collection of duties from the airlines on acquired aircraft and imported spare parts, by officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), despite the approval of duty waivers for operators by the Federal Government (FG).

The government had in 2016 approved zero duty waivers for airlines and, in 2020, signed an Executive Order on the same subject matter, but operators said Customs has continued to work against the government in the implementation of the order.

This is as Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace, has lamented that paucity of foreign exchange for airlines to procure equipment and training. This was crippling their operations, he said.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, during the grand reception of the second Air Peace E195-E2 aircraft, Onyema said the efforts made by the FG to ease challenges for the operating airlines were being frustrated by officials of Customs.