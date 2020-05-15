Report on Interest

Dokpesi reveals drugs administered on COVID-19 patients, faults NCDC statistics

By Olawale
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
Hours after leaving Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja coronavirus isolation center with his grandchildren, the founder of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, has revealed that the drugs currently administered by the Federal Government on covid-19 patients was not different from what every other hospitals uses for malaria treatment.
Dokpesi added that all he received, before been certified negative to coronavirus and discharged, from the medical officials at the Gwagwalada isolation center were drugs administered on malaria patients.
Recall that the management of DAAR Communication, owners of African Independent Television, Raypower, and Faaji FM, had earlier disclosed that Dokpesi alongside seven members of his family tested positive to coronavirus.
In a short video obtained by our correspondent, he alleged that many patients currently in isolation centres only had malaria after several test from reputable laboratories in the country but were tagged as covid-19 patient by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).
The Daar Communication founder argued that the statistics been brandished by NCDC may not be real considering his experience at the isolation centre with his relatives.
Dokpesi said: “I did not go into the Gwagwalada isolation center as a High Chief but I went into that place like an obedient citizen of Nigeria. And I did this to have a feel of what an ordinary citizen pass through.
 
“There is no gain saying that the number of covid-19 patients in Nigeria has been increasing and that medical officials, as few as they were, provide need professional treatment that can be obtained anywhere.
 
“But I have doubts in my mind and I need to be properly educated, do not forget, I am a mechanic engineer. So, what is the difference between coronavirus and malaria which is a parasite.
 
“I say this because every medication we were given at the isolation centre were malaria drugs. Even some of the patients at the isolation centres had went for test before been told that they were coronavirus positive and the outcome of the test conducted at different reputable laboratories in Abuja showed that they had a lot of malaria parasite in their bloodstream.
 
“So, when did malaria symptoms become synonymous to covid-19; well that is food for thought”, the Daar Communication founder added. 

Dokpesi, earlier, revealed that though he had, alongside his two grandchildren been discharged from the isolation center, some of his family members including his son were yet to be discharged.

While appreciating the frontline workers and health response put together by the Federal Government to fight the global pandemic, he added that his experience at the isolation center was an eye-opener for him and his family.

“My gratitude goes to many Nigerians in the country and in the diaspora for their outpouring of concern and prayers.

“The past weeks have provided us with the first-hand experience of the enormous challenge before us as a country. We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic. This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers, and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure.

“I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.

“It is my firm belief that with well thought out policies, coupled with targeted and highly coordinated investment in the health system, Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 may become the catalyst for the much-needed reform in the health sector”.

