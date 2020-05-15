Dokpesi reveals drugs administered on COVID-19 patients, faults NCDC statistics

Dokpesi, earlier, revealed that though he had, alongside his two grandchildren been discharged from the isolation center, some of his family members including his son were yet to be discharged.
While appreciating the frontline workers and health response put together by the Federal Government to fight the global pandemic, he added that his experience at the isolation center was an eye-opener for him and his family.
“My gratitude goes to many Nigerians in the country and in the diaspora for their outpouring of concern and prayers.
“The past weeks have provided us with the first-hand experience of the enormous challenge before us as a country. We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic. This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers, and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure.
“I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.
“It is my firm belief that with well thought out policies, coupled with targeted and highly coordinated investment in the health system, Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 may become the catalyst for the much-needed reform in the health sector”.