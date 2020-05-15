Dokpesi reveals drugs administered on COVID-19 patients, faults NCDC statistics

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after leaving Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja coronavirus isolation center with his grandchildren, the founder of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi, has revealed that the drugs currently administered by the Federal Government on covid-19 patients was not different from what every other hospitals uses for malaria treatment.

Dokpesi added that all he received, before been certified negative to coronavirus and discharged, from the medical officials at the Gwagwalada isolation center were drugs administered on malaria patients.

Recall that the management of DAAR Communication, owners of African Independent Television, Raypower, and Faaji FM, had earlier disclosed that Dokpesi alongside seven members of his family tested positive to coronavirus.

In a short video obtained by our correspondent, he alleged that many patients currently in isolation centres only had malaria after several test from reputable laboratories in the country but were tagged as covid-19 patient by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Daar Communication founder argued that the statistics been brandished by NCDC may not be real considering his experience at the isolation centre with his relatives.

Dokpesi said: “I did not go into the Gwagwalada isolation center as a High Chief but I went into that place like an obedient citizen of Nigeria. And I did this to have a feel of what an ordinary citizen pass through.

“There is no gain saying that the number of covid-19 patients in Nigeria has been increasing and that medical officials, as few as they were, provide need professional treatment that can be obtained anywhere.

“But I have doubts in my mind and I need to be properly educated, do not forget, I am a mechanic engineer. So, what is the difference between coronavirus and malaria which is a parasite.

“I say this because every medication we were given at the isolation centre were malaria drugs. Even some of the patients at the isolation centres had went for test before been told that they were coronavirus positive and the outcome of the test conducted at different reputable laboratories in Abuja showed that they had a lot of malaria parasite in their bloodstream.

“So, when did malaria symptoms become synonymous to covid-19; well that is food for thought”, the Daar Communication founder added.