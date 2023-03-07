Dogs, other pets not allowed at polling units- Police

The Nigeria Police Force has warned owners of Dogs and other pets against bringing them close to voting perimeters during the upcoming governorship and House of Assembly election across the country.

Police said that approaching any of the polling units with Dogs and other pets runs contrary to provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as they could be used to harass and intimidate other voters while exercising their civic rights.

It said that anyone found during the election with Dog and any other pet around polling units would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

As gathered, the police gave the warning after many electorates were seen approaching their polling units with Dogs and other pets that were said to have scared some electorates during the voting exercise.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adeobi, the police stressed that it would not allow anyone to scare other voters from casting their votes

“The provision of Section 126 (1) of the Electoral Act. 2022, explains clearly those actions exhibited by electorates that constitute electoral breaches and are punishable under the law, and paragraph (f) mentions possession of weapons calculated to intimidate voters and electoral officers.

The law enforcement agency described Dogs as one o the offensive weapons indicated in the section of the law, saying as their owners/handlers can use them to intimidate, harass and cause assault as well as bodily harm to others.

“The Dogs Act, CAP 55 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1958 as domesticated in various States, and other Criminal Laws in Nigeria are trite.

“The conceived ideas and plans by certain individuals, electorates, and groups of people to go to the polls accompanied by pets are unacceptable, stand discouraged, and remain an act of electoral infraction as it will cause harassment and intimidation.

“The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, warns those who intend to display their pets, dogs specifically, for whatever purpose, at the polling units, to desist as such constitutes a violation of the electoral Act, 2022, as amended, and other extant laws”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

