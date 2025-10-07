Dogs kill infant, injure others in US daycare

A two-year-old boy has tragically died following a horror attack by two rottweiler dogs at a private daycare in the United States.

The casualty, Kaimir Jones, after the fatal incident, was found dead in the backyard of the daycare owned by one Wheeler Cobb, who was arrested for negligently causing the mishap.

The Police added that Jones got out of the house while Cobb was having a long sleep, after she had unlocked the kernel where the dogs were kept, allowing them to pounce on the minor.

The Valdosta Police Department, in Georgia, yesterday, disclosed that the mother of the victim had left him with the daycare owner and was the only child there on the day of the incident.

”I thought the child was well,” Cobb said during interrogation by the Police.

Mother to the infant, Andriana Jones, said, ” My intuition led me to leave work early and check my son after hours without hearing from Cobb.

”This is heartbreaking, devastating and traumatizing that I wouldn’t wish for anyone.”

Valdosta Police Chief, Leslie Manahan, said, ”This is a horrible and tragic event that should have never occurred.”

”But because of the negligence of this offender’s behalf, a mother has tragically lost a child. I want to express our department’s deepest sympathy to the family.”

Manahan disclosed that Cobb is to face charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to children.