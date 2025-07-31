Dog bites Barcelona former player in Greece

Former Barcelona midfielder Carles Pérez has been hospitalised after suffering a groin injury in a dog attack in Thermi, a suburb of Thessaloniki, Greece.

The 27-year-old Spaniard was reportedly walking his own dog when he was bitten in the genitals by another dog while trying to separate the animals.

Pérez was admitted to a private hospital in Panorama, where he received treatment for a deep wound that required six stitches.

Aris FC, the Greek club Pérez recently joined on loan from Celta Vigo, confirmed yesterday that he had developed a soft tissue infection from the bite.

As a result, he has been ruled out of Thursday’s UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Araz-Nakhchivan and is expected to spend some time off the pitch, with no specific return date announced.

Pérez featured in Aris’ 2-1 defeat to Araz-Nakhchivan in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Reacting to the incident, the club’s manager, Marinos Ouzounidis, stated that Pérez had been set to start the game.

“Carles would have been in the starting line-up. This incident happened, but we can’t dwell on it any longer.

“My mind is working on alternative solutions, and we have prepared for them. That’s why I insist it is important to have players with personality.

“So I’m focused on the group of players I have available, and I expect them to give their best,” Ouzounidis said.

Pérez made his senior debut for Barcelona in 2019 and has also played for Roma, Celta Vigo, and Getafe.