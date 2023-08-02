Doctors protest over colleague’s death inside Lagos hospital

Activities at the Lagos State General Hospital in Odan were said to have been halted for several minutes when medical experts stormed the facility to protest over their colleague, Vwaere Diaso, death inside elevator.

As gathered, the protest occurred barely 24 hours after Diaso was pronounced dead in the hospital’s emergency ward by the deceased colleagues after all efforts to resuscitate her proved abortive.

Diaso’s death came about two weeks to the completion of her housemanship, which would afford the Babcock University graduate the opportunity to commence full medical practice in the country.

During the demonstration on Wednesday, her colleagues were seen armed with placards bearing different inscriptions to express their displeasure over the developments within the hospital.

READ ALSO:

They were seen marching outside the hospital building with placards that carry messages such as ‘It could have been me, ‘The system is rigged against young doctors, as well as others.

Aside from the placards, the protesters were seen chanting different songs to demand justice for their colleague who passed on after the accident inside the hospital’s elevator.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, disclosed that investigations have commenced on the case to ascertain what transpired before her death.

He added that the state government has assembled a team of officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, and its Health Service Commission, the Lagos State Safety Commission, and certified Lift and Vertical Transportation Equipment experts, to probe what resulted to death of the young female medical expert

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, disclosed this on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen, to commiserate with Diaso’s family and friends over her demise.

Sogunle promised that the State Government would ensure that anyone found negligent by the report of the inquiry will face appropriate sanctions stipulated law.

The deceased, who was undergoing her housemanship at the Lagos State General Hospital, Odan, in Lagos Island, was said to have died in the hospital’s elevator while trying to pickup her food pack from a dispatch rider yesterday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

