Doctors declare three-day industrial action in Lagos

Barring any last-minute changes, medical doctors under the aegis of the Medical Guild in Lagos State have concluded plans to commence a three-day warning strike over government delay to implement safety and welfare measures.

The strike by the medical doctors, under the employment of the State Government, would run from Monday, July 13 to 16 but would exempt members working in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

Chairman of the Guild, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo, who made this known to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos, said that Congress of the Guild had on June 27 extended the two weeks ultimatum to the state government, after expiration of its initial 21 days ultimatum to resolve the issues.

The guild leader noted that the grace period was given to the government to meet 70 percent of the doctors’ demands in order to avert the strike.

He, however, said that the Council, after its meeting on July 11, observed that some of the demands were unresolved by the government.

According to him, wage disparity between the Federal and Lagos State doctors is not being given necessary attention by the state government.

“The issue of COVID-19 hazard allowances and inducement allowances Memorandum of Understanding approved by the Federal Government to the doctors has not been approved by Lagos government to her doctors.

“Doctors working in COVID-19 isolation centres are still being owed two-month salaries which have remained unpaid at the moment. They are also being unceremoniously disengaged without recourse to their welfares,” he said.