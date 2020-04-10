Doctors commence indefinite strike over Delta Police molestation

By News Desk

Resident doctors in Asaba, Delta State has embarked on an indefinite strike to protest against Nigerian Police officers’ persistent molestation and harassment before and during coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the state.

To further alert residents and authorities on their actions, the medical officials stormed the streets to express their displeasure over the actions of policemen deployed to the state to enforce law and order.

President of the association of resident doctors, Federal Medical Centre, (FMC), Asaba Chapter, Dr Nwabunor Osifo told newsmen on Friday that the action is necessary following intimidation by the police against their members, especially in this period of lockdown.

“Despite members showing the police officers valid Identification Cards, they still harass our members. An ugly incident happened today when one of our members had an emergency and was stopped by members of the police force.

“Things fell apart and sadly enough, our members were teargassed. Yes, doctors were teargassed. In protest of this, we are embarking on indefinite and total shutdown. As doctors we are not callous, we feel for everyone,” Osifo added.

In his reaction, the State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, condemned the action of the police officers which he described as against the direction of the Inspector General of Police.

While adding that the two officers have been arrested, Inuwa said “The officer behaved in an unprofessional manner and in tune with IGP’s directive. We have consulted with medical union executives”.

The Police Commissioner sued for peace and urged the doctors to rescind their decisions as the matter is currently being resolved.