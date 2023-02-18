Doctor regains freedom 1yr after abduction in Borno

A medical doctor, Geidam Bulama, has been reported to have regained freedom from his abductors, barely one year after his kidnap in Borno State.

As gathered, the medical expert was kidnapped by the Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) from his duty post in the state.

Bulama, who regained freedom on Saturday, was kidnapped by the gunmen when they invaded Gubio Local Government, a council located about 70kilometers from Maiduguri, the restive capital of the North East of Borno state.

The doctor was abducted by the terrorists since March 18, 2022, when they invaded the medical facility in the council.

Zagazola Makama, A Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad Region,

It was learnt that the gunmen, during the abduction of Bulama, promised his wife that they will not kill him.

Sources said that the insurgents took Bulama and other abducted victims to the fringes of the Lake Chad tumbuns were he was forced to treat wounded fighters and their families for several months.

Sources disclosed that efforts of the state government and the security agencies led to the release of Bulama.

The source added that Bulama was released in Gubio, before he was moved to Maiduguri where he was reunited with his family.

Meanwhile, the sources did not disclosed if ransom was paid before his release.

