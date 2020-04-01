Report on Interest

Doctor dies from Lassa fever in Edo

By Olawale
An ecologist extracts a sample of blood from a Mastomys Natalensis rodent in the village of Jormu in southeastern Sierra Leone February 8, 2011. Lassa fever, named after the Nigerian town where it was first identified in 1969, is among a U.S. list of "category A" diseases -- deemed to have the potential for major public health impact -- alongside anthrax and botulism. The disease is carried by the Mastomys Natalensis rodent, found across sub-Saharan Africa and often eaten as a source of protein. It infects an estimated 300,000-500,000 people each year, and kills about 5,000. Picture taken February 8, 2011. To match Reuters-Feature BIOTERROR-AFRICA/ REUTERS/Simon Akam (SIERRA LEONE - Tags: HEALTH SOCIETY ANIMALS) - GM1E72F07HC01

By News Desk

Efforts by the Federal and State Governments to end Lassa fever in the country have continued to yield fewer results following the confirmation by Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) that one of its members has died after contracting Lassa fever.

The NARD member, who worked in Benue state, was confirmed dead at the Irua Specialist Hospital in Edo state due to complications of Lassa fever he contracted while treating infected patients.

President of the Association, Aliyu Sokomba, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday, added few other doctors have also lost their lives to the deadly disease.

The NARD President also raised a concern that many medical doctors across the country may have contacted the Coronavirus disease due to the hazards they expose themselves to while attending to patients without adequate protection.

While stressing the lack of personal protective equipment, including masks, surgical masks in most of the hospital across the country, he urged the Federal, State and Local governments to kindly reward the medical doctors with an upward review of their hazard allowance to N200,000, as well as providing them with life insurance and improved infrastructures in the hospitals.

The NARD President also stressed the need for proper monitoring and distribution of equipment and funds donated for the fight against coronavirus.

“Every other day we hear of several donations being made by corporate bodies and other several well-meaning Nigerians, yet still we do not have gloves, appropriate masks in our hospital.

