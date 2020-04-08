Doctor contracts coronavirus, dies in Kastina

By News Desk

A medical doctor based in Daura, Kastina State, Dr Aliyu Yakubu, has died hours before his coronavirus test result confirmed that he had contracted the virus.

Yakubu, after returning from Lagos State, was hospitalized at the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital for about two hours before he died.

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, who confirmed the tragedy on Tuesday, at the Government House, disclosed that the doctor died three days ago (Saturday last week) in Daura.

According to Governor, Yakubu’s blood samples were taken to the National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja for coronavirus test and the result came out to be positive.

While narrating that the medical practitioner had traveled to Kogi State, his home, and spent two weeks before returning to Daura, he said: “Before his death, he was diagnosed with hepatitis, and that was two years ago, and he was also hypertensive”.

The governor described the incident as sad and directed that the blood samples of all the people the deceased had come in contact with should be collected for laboratory testing between Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

He said a medical response team from the State Ministry of Health had been deployed in Daura to identify Yakubu’s contacts.