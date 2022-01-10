Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia

The world tennis number one, Novak Djokovic, has been released from Australian immigration detention after winning a court challenge to remain in the country to pursue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.

Delivering his judgement on Monday morning, Judge Anthony Kelly ruled the federal government’s decision last week to revoke the Serbian tennis star’s visa amid a row over his medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements was “unreasonable” and ordered his release.

Lawyers for the federal government, however, indicated the fight may not be over, telling the court that Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, was reserving the right to exercise his personal power to again revoke Djokovic’s visa.

After confirming that such a step, if taken, would bar 34-year-old Djokovic from the country for three years, Kelly warned the government lawyers that “the stakes have now risen, rather than receded.”

Djokovic’s plight has been closely followed around the world, creating diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Canberra and sparking heated debate over national vaccination rules.

Kelly also ordered the federal government to pay legal costs for Djokovic, who spent several days in an immigration detention hotel, noting that his lawyers argued his “personal and professional reputation and his economic interests may be directly affected”.

News of the ruling was greeted with noisy celebrations, drum beating and dancing by a group of around 50 supporters, many draped in the Serbian flag, outside the Melbourne court.

“It was a sleepless night for the family,” his brother, Djordje Djokovic, told Belgrade’s TV Prva. “Novak showed his perseverance and trust in himself. He showed he’s a great man.”

However, Djordje Djokovic said that the family was concerned at the potential his brother would again be detained and ordered to leave Australia.

Meanwhile, his Spanish rival, Rafa Nadal, called the drama surrounding the build-up to the tournament, which starts on Jan. 17, a “circus”.

“Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision to do so,” Nadal told Spanish radio Onda Cero.

COURT RULING

Djokovic, who was present in his lawyers’ chambers for the hearing, did not immediately appear in public or make a statement after the ruling. There has been huge global interest in the case, but the authorities’ efforts to let the media and public follow events in court at times descended into farce as pranksters hijacked the internet links to stream loud music and porn.

Judge Kelly said that he had quashed the decision to block Djokovic’s entry to Australia because the player was not given enough time to speak to tennis organisers and lawyers to respond fully after he was notified of the intent to cancel his visa.

Kelly noted that officials at Melbourne’s airport made the player switch off his phone from midnight until around 7.42 a.m. local time, when the decision to cancel his visa was made.

Officials also reneged on an agreement to give Djokovic until 8.30 a.m. to speak to tournament organiser Tennis Australia and lawyers, the judge said.

Djokovic was instead woken up by officials at around 6.00 a.m. after a brief rest and said he felt pressured to respond. The player, a long-term vocal opponent of mandatory vaccination, told border officials he was unvaccinated and had had COVID-19 twice.

