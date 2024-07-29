Djokovic edges out Nadal to keep Olympic dream going

Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has outclassed his long-time rival, Rafael Nadal, to win their Olympic second-round match and continue his bid to land an elusive gold medal.

The 37-year-old Djokovic looked on a different level to Nadal for most of a one-sided contest which he won 6-1 6-4 on the Roland Garros clay where the Spaniard had over the years set records.

During the game on Monday, Djokovic led 4-0 in the second set to quell the partisan support for the Spaniard, before 38-year-old Nadal fought back to wipe out the double break.

But Djokovic, like we have seen him do so many times, stepped on the gas again to break for 5-4 and serve out victory.

“I’m very relieved,” said Djokovic. “Everything was going my way, I was 6-1, 4-0 up but I played a sloppy service game and gave him chances.”

Nadal, known as the King of Clay, has won 14 French Open titles at the Olympic venue but the aura he carries there was not enough to trouble a man of Djokovic’s quality.

The pair, who have won 46 Grand Slam singles titles between them, shared an embrace at the net before Djokovic sportingly clapped Nadal off the court.

It was the 60th meeting of their enduring rivalry – no two men have ever played each other more.

After first meeting in 2006, Djokovic now leads 31-29 in their head-to-head contest.

“I never thought back in 2006 that we’d still be playing each other almost 20 years later,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic has won everything there is to win in men’s singles tennis – including 24 Grand Slam titles across the four majors and every ATP Masters event.

But the Olympic title is the one which he still has not won – and the one he really craves.

The top seed produced arguably his highest level of the season to make the fast start which rocked 2008 gold medallist Nadal.

Nadal, who had a thigh injury heavily strapped again, was a shadow of the player who has won 22 majors and could not cope with Djokovic’s quality until the late resistance.

Nadal will return to Roland Garros – where he has a metallic statue paying tribute to his achievements – on Tuesday when he plays for Spain in the men’s doubles alongside reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal has barely played over the past two seasons because of injuries and hinted last year he could retire at the end of the 2024 season.

Although the former world number one has since said he wants to keep playing as long as his body lets him, this could have been the final time he played singles on Court Philippe Chatrier.