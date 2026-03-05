Disu removes Hundeyin as Police spokesperson

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has been reported to have redeployed the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu swore in the IGP after the former police boss, Kayode Egbetokun, resigned.

Hundeyin was relieved of his duties by the Police boss just six months after he assumed the role and was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

As gathered on Thursday, the former FPRO’s redeployment is part of an ongoing restructuring within the Nigeria Police Force embarked upon by Disu.

Hundeyin, who previously served under former IGP Kayode Egbetokun, was known for his strong communication background and experience, including international service with the UN–AU Mission in Darfur.

A replacement for the FPRO position is expected to be announced soon, with sources inside the Force Headquarters disclosing that the IGP already has his preferred candidate for the police image-making office