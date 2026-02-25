Disu promises better security, zero tolerance for corruption

The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has pledged to strengthen security across the country and enforce strict accountability within the force, promising a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and misconduct.

Disu stressed that improving security is his top priority, pledging to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance operational efficiency, and deploy resources strategically to tackle rising crime.

The new IGP expressed confidence in the Nigeria Police Force, noting that the service has “immense capacity” readily available to tackle contemporary security challenges nationwide.

He described this capacity as a vital resource in combating crime, terrorism, and other threats, emphasizing that effective deployment and coordination would be a priority under his leadership.

Meanwhile, Disu reaffirmed that there would be zero tolerance for impunity within the police force, stressing that any officer found engaging in corruption, abuse of power, or misconduct would face strict accountability.

He made the commitment during the handover ceremony at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, where the outgoing IGP formally handed over the mantle of leadership.

Disu said his tenure would build on three clear commitments: professionalism, modernism, and accountability.

He added that these principles would be anchored on integrity, community partnership, and public trust, which he described as essential for transforming the Nigeria Police Force into a more efficient, responsive, and people-centered institution.

Disu demanded the highest standards from officers, urging them to embrace integrity, compassion, and courage in carrying out their duties.

In return, he pledged to fight for their welfare, dignity, and working conditions, emphasizing that a motivated and respected force is essential for effective service to the nation.

Disu also thanked the outgoing IGP for the guidance and lessons imparted and promised to apply those insights in strengthening the force, improving security, and promoting accountability throughout his tenure.

Egbeotkun, while handing over to Disu, expressed full confidence in the new IGP’s leadership, describing him as well-equipped to build on the gains of the police force.

He noted that the service’s experience, strategic capacity, and reinforced operational structures have created a solid foundation, and that the new IGP has been an integral part of these efforts.

The outgoing IGP charged the new leadership to consolidate these achievements by improving people intelligence, integration, technological modernization, and accountability systems, stressing that these measures are essential for a more professional and responsive police force.

Egbeotkun also called on Nigerians to continue their partnership and support for the new administration, expressing optimism that under Disu, the NPF would stand firmer and stronger than ever

He further thanked President Bola Tinubu for his confidence and steady support, which, he said, enabled the agency to operate effectively and maintain public trust throughout his tenure.