Disregard information not from FMH, FMC, LASG on coronavirus – Sanwo-Olu

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerians, especially Lagosians to disregard any information that does not emanate from the Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health or the National Centre for Disease Control, on the case of coronavirus in the country.

This is coming as the governor also urged community, religious and traditional leaders as well as unions, association and educationists to cooperate with the state government in spreading basic information to curb the spread of coronavirus among their followers and members.

The governor who stated this today at a Stakeholders Forum on the Management and Control of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) organized by the State’s Ministry of Information and Strategy at the LTV Blue Roof, Ikeja to sensitize the citizens, noted that curbing misinformation will save the state trauma of managing further spread of the Coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu, speaking through his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, further urged citizens to stop gossiping and rumour-mongering on the corona virus saying that the outbreak calls for caution and obedience to medical advice.

“Apart from the threat of Coronavirus, an issue of great concern is “fake news” on the social media about the patient currently receiving treatment at the government facility”.

The Governor emphasized that any information that does not emanate from the Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health or the National Centre for Disease Control should be authenticated before it is spread across social media.

Speaking further, he assured the residents that the state government is prepared to handle any further incidents that might be discovered in the coming days, as adequate measures have been put in place to curb further spread, enhance the capacity to manage any disease outbreak.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed that the forum was convened to enlighten Lagosians on the Coronavirus, and the need to shun fake news and misinformation.

He added that Lagosians needed to form a strong bond to ensure that there is compliance with medical advice to prevent an upscale of the coronavirus situation in the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, revealed that the state government is working with the World Health Organization to identify everyone who were on the plane with the index.

He noted that so far 100 persons who were in same plane where the index have been identified and we’re being monitored on a daily basis.

He called on citizens to cooperate with the state government in its efforts to curtail the spread of the virus by living healthy, maintain good hygiene, wash their hands frequently and if sick should remain indoor and seek medical help immediately.