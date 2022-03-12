Dispatch rider kidnaps baby in Lagos

Pandemonium was said to have occurred in Sangotedo axis of Eti-Osa Local Government, Lagos State when a yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider was apprehended by residents after he allegedly kidnapped a baby in the community.

As gathered, the dispatch rider, after picking the child, dumped the baby in his box and was about to hit the Lekki-Epe Expressway and leave when residents apprehended him.

It was learnt that cries of the baby attracted residents to the dispatch rider, prompting them to accost him and demand that he open the courier box attached to his bike.

On discovering that a baby was in the box, they allegedly found on him, with slaps and punches raining on him immediately, a beating that further attracted passersby and other residents to the scene.

In a video monitored by our correspondent, the rider after was seen being taken away by another motorcyclist and voices emanated that he should drive straight to the Nigerian Police station within the community.

The Lagos Police Command spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be investigated immediately.

In a statement released on Saturday and made available to newsmen, Ajisebutu assured Nigerians that everyone involved in the crime would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The statement read: “Attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video going viral on social media alleging that a yet-to- be- identified dispatch rider stole a child found and recovered in a dispatch box.

“The command wishes to inform the public that the incident said to have taken place in Sangotedo area, Lekki, was not reported at any police station to enable the police to take appropriate actions.

“Notwithstanding that the incident was not reported, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts should be intensified to locate the whereabouts of the alleged dispatch rider and the parents or guardians of the child to enable the police to investigate the incident”.

