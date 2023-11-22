Disparity in Kano guber verdict due to typo error- Appeal Court

Amid ongoing protest against disparity in the judgment delivered on the Kano gubernatorial poll, the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, has the cleared air on the controversies surrounding the judgement delivered by the court on the Kano Governorship Election dispute.

Bangari said that what happened in the judgement body was a typo error that did not in anyway invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court during proceedings.

The chief registrar, in a statement released on Wednesday, assured Nigerians that the error would be rectified once parties in the matter file formal application to that effect.

While admitting the error, he cited Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal Handbook which empowered the court to correct any clerical error once detected by the court or any of the parties in the matter.

The registrar, meanwhile, insisted that contrary to insinuations, the judgement of the court remained valid and binding on all parties.

There had been an uproar and series’ of interpretations into the judgement which upheld the judgment of Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that invalidated the election of Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), as winner of the March 18 Governorship Election.

The uproar started after the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment delivered emanated online with clear discrepancies on what the stance of the judges were.

