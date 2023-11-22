Report on Interest
under logo

Indonesians resumes palm oil exportations after government…

Jerome Kalu

Police shot dead suspected armed robber, recover arm in…

The Guild

Abiru educates Muslims on Lagos Govt. policies, peaceful…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
MetroNews

Disparity in Kano guber verdict due to typo error- Appeal Court

By News Desk

By The Guild

Amid ongoing protest against disparity in the judgment delivered on the Kano gubernatorial poll, the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, has the cleared air on the controversies surrounding the judgement delivered by the court on the Kano Governorship Election dispute.

Bangari said that what happened in the judgement body was a typo error that did not in anyway invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court during proceedings.

The chief registrar, in a statement released on Wednesday, assured Nigerians that the error would be rectified once parties in the matter file formal application to that effect.

While admitting the error, he cited Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal Handbook which empowered the court to correct any clerical error once detected by the court or any of the parties in the matter.

The registrar, meanwhile, insisted that contrary to insinuations, the judgement of the court remained valid and binding on all parties.

There had been an uproar and series’ of interpretations into the judgement which upheld the judgment of Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that invalidated the election of Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), as winner of the March 18 Governorship Election.

The uproar started after the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment delivered emanated online with clear discrepancies on what the stance of the judges were.

The Guild 10394 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: