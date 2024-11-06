DisCos increases electricity prepaid meter prices after tariff hike

Amid agitation for downward review of the electricity tariff, the Distribution Companies in Nigeria have increased prices for various prepaid electricity meter models.

The new price regime marked the second fee hike in four months since the Federal Government mandated that all property across the country must be metered.

The new prices posted on their social media handles on Wednesday were scheduled to take effect from yesterday.

The new prices further reflected the deregulation of meter asset providers as directed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

This upward revision follows an earlier increase in August 2024, further amplifying concerns among electricity consumers about affordability and accessibility.

An analysis of the documents revealed that meter prices vary across DisCos, influenced by vendors and meter models (single-phase and three-phase).

Eko DisCo pegged the price of its Single Phase Metre between N135,987.5 and N161,035, while a Three Phase Meter was pegged between N226,600 and N266,600.

Ibadan DisCo said customers will pay between a range of N130,998 and N142,548 for a single-phase meter and N226,556.25–NN232,008 for a three-phase meter.

Customers under Abuja DisCo will pay N123,130.53–NN147,812.5 for single-phase meters and N206,345.65–NN236,500 three-phase meters.

Kano Electricity Distribution said its customers will pay N127,925–N129,999 for a single-phase meter and N223,793–NN235,425 for a three-phase meter.

Lastly, Kaduna DisCo said N131,150—N142,548.94 would be paid for single-phase meters and N220,375—N232,008.04 three-phase meters.

In April, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission introduced a significant policy shift by announcing the deregulation of meter prices under the Metre Asset Provider scheme for end-user customers.

This move aims to address lingering issues surrounding meter supply and pricing transparency within the electricity sector.

According to NERC’s latest order, meter prices under the MAP scheme will now be determined through competitive bidding rather than being centralised.

This shift is expected to foster greater competition among meter providers, ultimately improving cost efficiency and service delivery for end users.

Additionally, the deregulation removes earlier operational restrictions, allowing MAP permit holders to provide metering services across all electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.