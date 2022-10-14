Disability group promises Tinubu massive votes, other supports during 2023 election

Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) under the aegis of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Disability Movement (ABATDM) have promised to campaign and mobilize electorates to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during the 2023 general election across the country.

They said that their decision to support Tinubu was based on findings that revealed that the APC candidate remains the most friendly flagbearer to the PWDs among the 18 standard-bearers aiming to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, they also advocated that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) provide interpreters, special ballot papers (braille) across polling units, and other measures to assist them in casting their votes during next year’s poll.

ABATDM members stated this yesterday in Ikeja during a press briefing to declare their total support for Tinubu, alongside other APC flagbearers.

The National Coordination, ABATDM, Fatai Onifade, stated that the support they have often received from Tinubu during and after his tenure in Lagos state formed reasons PWDs have turned down all requests from other political parties.

The national coordinator stressed that Tinubu was the first to create the path for PWDs to get recognized by the government, and other administrations after him in Lagos have continued to do so.



He noted that they believed when he wins the 2023 presidential election, more policies, and programs that could protect physically challenged persons will be introduced immediately.

The secretary of the group, Adewale Adeyanju, added that they have evaluated all candidates vying to become President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor and their discovery ranked Tinubu as the best most PLWD-friendly candidate.



According to him, we have decided to mobilize members and resources to see that Asiwaju is elected Nigeria’s next president. We still recall how he laid the foundation for Lagos that we have benefitted.

Meanwhile, on provisions of electoral materials to easy their participation, the national coordinator of the group, Onifade, said: “I engaged INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner and asked for provisions of interpreters at polling units, and the voting location be made easy for them.”

Addressing members of the group, the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on political intelligence, Abiodun Abu, reminded the supporters that they would get more if Tinubu becomes the next president of the country.

Abu noted that he has remained a true lover of the people and does not discriminate irrespective of such a person’s status in society.

He urged the ABATDM not to also engage other PWDs groups across the country and ensure they cast their votes for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos, and other APC candidates in their states

On their call for better facilities during next year’s poll, Abu stated that there was a need for the electoral umpire to do more for PLWD so as to motivate and reduce their burden while participating in the electoral process.

He noted that giving PLWDs preferential treatment including the provision of braille ballot paper, a special paper for virtually impaired people, to assist in identifying their preferred party and logo during poll must be encouraged and strengthened by INEC.

Abu added that interpreters should also be provided for these special people at all polling units so as to understand and participate actively in the electoral processes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

