Diri warns Bayelsa Commissioners, other appointees against 2023 election interference

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has warned Commissioners and other appointees to desist from commenting and supporting any of the aspirants seeking to occupy public offices during next year’s poll.

Diri said that any public officeholdre that goes against the directives and undermine good image of the state Government would be sanctioned accordingly.

The governor said that their comment and support could be misconstrued by anyone to indicate that the State Government had decided to support such an agenda in the state and across the country.

His stance was disclosed by Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, on Thursday through a statement made available to newsmen in the state after his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah’s statement was said to have resulted into pubic confrontation in the state.

Alabrah was said to have expressed opposition to reports on the former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan”s contest for the forthcoming Presidential Election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during 2023 election.

In the statement, the state government distanced office of governor from the statement and disclosed that the press secretary made the statements on his own political calculations.

“For the records, the views expressed by Daniel Alabrah were his private views and do not represent the position of the Governor or the Bayelsa State Government.

“Government hereby disassociates completely with the views expressed by Mr. Daniel Alabrah. His views are not, cannot, and should not be attributed to the Governor and the Government of Bayelsa State.

“It must be stated here that Governor Douye Diri respects and holds the person and the position of the former president, His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in high regard.

“Members of the public should therefore disregard any unfounded attribution of the CPS’s unflattering personal views on the subject matter to the Governor and or the Government of Bayelsa State”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

