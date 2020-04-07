Dino Melaye pleads for stop to Chinese doctors importation plan

By Temitope Akintoye,

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has pleaded with President, Muhammadu Buhari to put end to plans for importation of Chinese medical doctors into the country with aim to aid its fight against coronavirus infection incidence.

Melaye explained that Nigerian doctors had proven themselves since advent of the global pandemic in the nation and that bringing in foreign doctors was unncessesary.

He said that such importation of medical help could pose risks for Nigeria, and urged Buhari to desist from such plans to invite the Chinese medical team.

Speaking in a tweet released on his official social media handle on Tuesday, Melaye stated that in event that the president went ahead in bringing in the proposed foreign doctors, Nigerians would hold him accountable for any adverse effect of such decision.

He reiterated that such team could arrive only for the country to be faced with a spike in coronavirus incidence cases, and that if such happened Buhari and the ministers would be to blame for not listening to wishes of the people.

The former lawmaker advised the federal government to rather let China give medical help to countries facing high rate of the global pandemic, saying that Nigeria would not benefit from the proposed medical team aid.