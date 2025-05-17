Dino Melaye, Charly Boy fight over suitable lifestyle for Nigerians

The Kogi state former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, and veteran entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, have been embroiled in a public spat over politicians and businessmen displaying their wealth online on different social media handles.

Bother personalities exchange began when Charly Boy criticized Melaye’s frequent displays of wealth online, suggesting that such behaviour might indicate deeper emotional issues for indigent Nigerians especially those from his constituency in Kogi.

In response, Melaye released a video on his social media platforms, accusing Charly Boy of seeking attention at his expense.

According to him, “He wanted to use my name to gain popularity because his destiny has been thrown inside a freezer.”

The former lawmaker added that Charly Boy’s living conditions, alleging that he has a leaking roof and displays a large motorcycle in front of his house as a form of show-off.

The online feud has garnered significant attention, with many Nigerians weighing in on the exchange. Some have defended Melaye’s right to showcase his wealth, while others have supported Charly Boy’s critique of ostentatious displays.

As of now, Charly Boy has not issued a response to Melaye’s latest comments.