Diezani forfeites over $3M Abuja homes, other properties to FG

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of two Abuja properties and two luxury cars belonging to a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.

Properties forfeited by the former minister to the central government were sited in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and were said to be worth over $3 million, months after a gold bra worth millions of dollars were seized from Alison-Madueke, and handed over to the government.

The two properties are located at Plot 1854 Mohammed Mahashir Street, and No. 6, Aso Drive, in the highbrow Asokoro and Maitama Districts of Abuja and were valued at $2,674,418USD and N380, 000,000 respectively.

The luxury cars handed over to the central government were a black BMW saloon with Chassis No B8CV54V66629 and registered number, RBC155 DH, and a black Jaguar saloon car with Chassis No SAJAA.20 GRDMv43376, valued at N36,000,000.

The judge, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon, approved the final forfeiture on Monday after certifying that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has completed all necessary requirements outlined by law.

Olajuwon granted the approval on suit No. 1122/2021 and Suit No 1123/2021, in which EFCC asked that the court should release the assets to government since they were taxpayers funds.

The Commission had on November 29, 2021 secured the interim forfeiture of the assets in a ruling on a separate motion ex-parte filed on September 27, 2021 which prayed the court to order the interim forfeiture of the assets on the grounds of reasonable suspicion that they were proceeds of unlawful activities.

In granting the interim forfeiture Order, Justice Olajuwon had ordered the EFCC to publish a notice in a national newspaper, inviting anyone with interest in the assets to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The court consequently adjourned till January 22, for report.

