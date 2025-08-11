The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has urged indigenes in the diaspora to leverage their expertise, networks, and resources to drive tourism, investment, and cultural preservation in the state.

Eno stated that the state’s long-term economic growth depends on active diaspora involvement, stressing that many developed nations have tapped into the contributions of their citizens abroad to boost technology transfer, foreign direct investment, and cultural promotion.

He noted that Akwa Ibom’s rich heritage, natural attractions, and emerging business climate provide vast opportunities for such partnerships.

Eno made the call in a goodwill message delivered by the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Helen Obareki, during the 38th Annual Convention of the Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA, Inc. (AKISAN), held at the Marriott Hotel, Arlington, Virginia.

He commended AKISAN for promoting the state’s cultural values and unity among indigenes abroad, urging members to adopt a “backward integration” model like other diaspora communities, such as the Chinese and Indians.

“How can you bring investments, transfer technology, and use your platforms to promote our state’s rich tourism potential?” Eno queried, citing Ikot Abasi’s historic castle, ONNA’s pottery industry, and Ikot Ekpene’s raffia craft as untapped attractions.

The governor praised Itawan James, a US-trained professional who returned to establish the world-class Arise Senior Citizens’ Centre—set for commissioning, and challenged others to emulate her service-oriented example.

Eno announced the state’s readiness to host the 2026 AKISAN Convention in Uyo, urging early planning with the association.

He also redeemed a $5,000 pledge from last year’s convention to the winner of a native dialect competition, reaffirming his commitment to indigenous language preservation.

Highlighting his administration’s tourism projects, Eno unveiled plans for Arise Resorts, a mini-Disneyland with luxury facilities, alongside a 5,000-seater international conference centre, a five-star hotel, shopping mall, and world-class hospital.

AKISAN President, Mbong Ekiko, thanked the governor for his consistent support, noting that the association would work closely with the government to advance the Arise Agenda and other development programmes.

The three-day event also featured a Governor’s Townhall Meeting, Women’s Summit, Children’s Summit, and Business and Technology Summit.

The state delegation included the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah; former Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, Inmesit Uwah, and Itawan James.