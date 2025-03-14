DHQ records 74 terrorist deaths, 130 arrests in 1week

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed that 74 terrorists were neutralized and 130 suspects arrested in various operations conducted between March 5 and 13.

The armed force added that 61 hostages kidnapped by the suspects were rescued during an intense raid carried out by its operatives across the states.”

This development was revealed by the Director Media Operation, Maj-Gen Markus Kangye, in a weekly report on ongoing military operations across the 36 states.

Speaking during a briefing on Friday, Kangye stated that the successful operations were jointly carried out by the land component of the Armed Forces, teams from the Office of the National Security Adviser, security agencies, and hybrid forces.

He added that the troops recovered 71 assorted weapons, including 32 AK-47 rifles, 15 locally fabricated guns, nine Dane guns, three pump-action guns, two locally made pistols, and 10 other assorted arms.

According to him, “The troops recovered 1,202 rounds of ammunition, comprising 1,133 assorted rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and 69 live cartridges”

“143 terrorists, including five adult males, 66 adult females, and 72 children, surrendered to troops in the North-East theatre of operations during the week.. Among those who surrendered, one terrorist handed over two AK-47 rifles, 33 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and two magazines”

“The gallant men and women of the Armed Forces will continue to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians in line with our constitutional roles, Rules of Engagement, and Code of Conduct for Internal Security Operations,” he said.