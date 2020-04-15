Deuce & Marcvx boss douses Ekiti indigents fear, distributes foodstuffs during lockdown

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Hopes of indigent families in Ilejemeje Local Government, Ekiti State surviving the lockdown to flatten coronavirus curve in Nigeria was cemented after receiving food items from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deuce lounge & Marcvx Nite Club in United Kingdom(UK), Abiodun Ajayi.

Many residents, who depend on income from their daily activities, were previously afraid of what could happen during the lockdown until Ajayi returned with food items and distributed to families to cushion the effect of continued restriction over coronavirus outbreak in the state.

With a firm understanding of the challenges confronting residents of Ewu-Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government since lockdown pronouncement to prevent coronavirus spread in the country, Ajayi, an indigene of the council, distributed food palliatives that could assist beneficiaries to remain indoors during the lockdown.

During the distribution, which was painstakingly done to ensure no one is left behind, indigent families within Ewu-Ekiti received food items that could ameliorate their challenges from the philanthropist with joy, ending their fears of not having food at their disposal during the period.

The CEO, a staunched member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 Presidential Support Committee in Diaspora, stressed that the empowerment to residents of Ewu-Ekiti was his contribution to President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for everyone to support the fight to end coronavirus spread in the country.

According to him, this initiative was borne out of my desire to assist the needy at this critical point when our country is aiming to exit coronavirus affected countries.

“This is my own little way to support people with food items because I am aware of what many households, especially the less endowed ones, will go through during this lockdown. And with this at the back of my mind, the food item is designed to cushion the effect of the 14 days restriction order.

“I believe that at this time, we all must help one another and one of the best means to assist one another during this period is by providing food, which is the basic need for the survival of man”, Ajayi added.

The CEO argued that the distribution of the relief materials will assist residents in adhering to government directives and thus help in early containment of the global pandemic in the country.

He noted that one of the preventive strategies, which was been implemented by the Federal Government, was the lockdown directives designed to ensure citizens stay-at-home while medical experts tackle the pandemic.

While arguing that residents should consider the pandemic as a national crisis, Ajayi urged residents’ to comply with stay-at-home directives and embrace it as their own major contribution to the fight against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Ajayi further reiterated the need for residents to constantly wash their hands, keep the community clean and stay safe always.