Gunmen shot my 22yrs old female passenger not me-BRT Driver

The driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Nice Andrew, who was linked to the murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, has narrated that the young woman was shot by set of gunmen that attacked the bus he droved the night the incident occurred, contrary to reports that he killed Oluwabamise.

Andrew claimed that the gunmen board his vehicle and took over control of the BRT movement minutes after boarding, pointing guns at him to drive as instructed.

The driver narrative incident on Monday shortly after he was handed over to the Lagos State Police Command following his arrest by the Directorate of Security Service (DSS) in a community in Odogbolu axis of Rotation Ogun State.

He noted that the gunmen were three and that they board the bus at Agungi bus stop after the deceased had board the vehicle around Chevron end of the road.

According to him, the gunmen attacked the late fashion designer and later dragged the deceased lady off the bus where she was killed.

He said: “I picked the lady from chevron bus stop while the three passengers turned gunmen board my vehicle at Agungi bus stop.

“And minutes after, they brought out weapons (guns) and pointed it at me; at this time I wasn’t myself anymore because I started panicking and I could not but comply with their directives.

“On getting to Carter Bridge, the gunmen ordered that I should stop, which I complied immediately. And they directed that I open the door which I did without hesitating.

“It was at that spot on the bridge they dragged her off the bus and watching her helplessly, I had no option than to leave and they was why I drove off. On arrival at the park, I didn’t discuss it with anyone, I ran away and it was at the location where I was hiding that they came to arrest me”.

