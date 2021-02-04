Deputy Senate minority leader may lose seat over anti-party affairs

Should request by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Taraba State be granted, the senator representing Taraba South in the National Assembly, Emmanuel Bwacha, may lose his seat as the Senate’s Deputy Minority Leader over alleged anti-party activities.

The aggrieved party members said that not only should the lawmaker be removed from the position, he should also be suspended as PDP member from ward to state level in Taraba on allegations that he was polarising the party ahead of his rumoured defection to All Progressive Congress (APC).

They argued that Bwacha had allegedly been using his influence and perks of office as Senate’s Deputy Minority Leader to cause confusion in the party and infighting among members in the state and PDP caucus in the red chambers.

The PDP members in a letter to the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and signed by Oliver Danlami Adi, Bako Tsokwa and 53 others, claimed that the lawmaker was allegedly using his influence to de-market the party and promote disunity among PDP members in the state.

According to them, the ranking lawmaker has been alleged to be involved in several anti-party activities in his desperate bid to emerge as the governorship candidate of the APC in 2023 and this is a clear danger to our party even being the ruling party.

They urged the party stakeholders to immediately put machinery in motion to checkmate Bwacha’s activities and protect the party from being rejected by the electorates during the 2023 exercise.

“The only thing keeping Bwacha in PDP is the Deputy Minority Leader seat which he has been using against the interest of the party in Taraba State. Senator Bwacha is now an APC member in Taraba State, he has appointed himself as the number one critic of a PDP government in his state because of his inordinate ambition.

“Today, Bwacha represents the interest of APC both in Taraba and Nigeria at large, his commitment to the ideals of the PDP has been thrown into the bin because of his gubernatorial ambition. He doesn’t represent the PDP any longer.

“Bwacha has deliberately ignored the PDP congresses from ward to state, all stakeholders, and reconciliation meetings of the PDP both in the State and Senate because of his newly found alliance with the APC. He also directed his supporters in the Southern Zone to participate in the APC registration and now attends the party’s meeting,” the letter read in part.

They also urged the state PDP Executive Council to immediately communicate reasons for his replacement as Deputy Minority Leader to the National Working Committee (NWC) and initiate his suspension from the party from ward to state level.

“It’s wrong for Bwacha to be leading senators of a party he’s working against. We opposed the continuous reign of Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the Deputy Minority Leader in the National Assembly. We are aware of his grand ploy to ensure PDP lose Taraba State in 2023, we are also aware of his various meetings with APC leaders and stakeholders both from Taraba State and across the country. Bwacha’s home in Abuja now hosts APC stakeholders meeting which he sometimes presides over,” the letter added.