Denmark winger joins Rangers for regular football

Scottish club, Rangers, have announced the signing of Danish winger, Skov Olsen, from Wolfsburg

Rangers disclosed that Olsen signed a loan deal to join the club until the end of the season win an option to buy at the end of the loan period.

The 26-year-old becomes the thiird signing for the side in January following moves by midfielder, Tochi Chukuwani from Sturm Graz and left-back Tuur Rommens from Westerlo as the team continue their hunt for the league title.

The deal was completed on Friday after which the forward said, “I’m very excited. I’m very happy that it’s done and I’m so excited to meet all the players, fans and the rest of the club.

“When I finally heard that I had the opportunity to come here I wasn’t in doubt for a second. I want to come here to try help win trophies with the rest of the team, do my best, and have a great time here.”

“We are really excited to bring Andreas to the club,” the club relayed in a statement.

“He is a player who has proven himself at the top level and brings experience of performing under pressure both domestically and on the European stage.

“He will provide real quality in the final third of the pitch and arrives hungry for this challenge and excited by the opportunity ahead of him.”

The winger started just eight league games over the past year in Germany and has opted to move to Ibrox for playing time.