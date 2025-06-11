Delta young man risks jail terms for hacking WhatsApp numbers

A young man from Delta State, Onajite Okoro, will be prosecuted and charged in court after being apprehended for his involvement in a sophisticated cyber fraud syndicate that targeted prominent Nigerians through hacked WhatsApp accounts.

Okoro was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) after the enforcement agency uncovered the syndicate’s operations, which included hijacking multiple WhatsApp accounts to defraud unsuspecting contacts within the victims’ networks.

The investigation began following an official complaint lodged on April 14, 2025, after several high-profile Nigerians reported suspicious activity involving their compromised WhatsApp accounts.

Using advanced digital forensics, the NPF, through its National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC) intelligence team, quickly identified the fraud network, tracing it to various Nigerian banks where illicit funds, amounting to millions of naira, had been moved and frozen.

Okoro, who was arrested in Warri, confessed to collaborating with an accomplice known only as “Chief Mallam Zaki,” whom he met via Facebook.

According to Okoro’s statement, the two men worked together to register multiple SIM cards, link them to various bank accounts, and assist in fraudulent fund transfers.

The investigation also revealed that Okoro had used sophisticated equipment to carry out the illegal activities, and further examination of his financial records provided concrete evidence of his role in the scheme.

In addition to Okoro, police investigators have identified other members of the syndicate, some of whom remain at large.

NPF Public Relations Officer Olamuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this development on Wednesday, noted that the force’s operatives have launched a massive operation to track down and prosecute the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun emphasized the Nigeria Police Force’s zero-tolerance stance on cyber and financial crimes.

Egbetokun reiterated that the Force is committed to confronting evolving digital threats head-on, working closely with financial institutions and relevant stakeholders to ensure all culprits face the full weight of the law.

The police chief further issued a warning to Nigerians, urging citizens to adopt multi-factor authentication to safeguard their digital transactions and communication channels.

Citizens are also advised to remain cautious about suspicious messages, even those appearing to come from trusted sources.

“The security of our cyberspace is a priority. The Nigeria Police Force will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that digital fraudsters, no matter their profile, are held accountable,” said Egbetokun.