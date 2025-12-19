Delta woman confesses to selling baby after faking abduction

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have apprehended a breastfeeding mother who confessed to faking the abduction of her two-month-old baby and selling the child to a couple for ₦1.5 million.

The police also took into custody the couple, identified as Osas Omijie, 39, and Judith Omijie, 30, who paid the sum to the child’s mother, Rita Ughale.

Ughale, along with the couple, was arrested following the rescue of the infant by police operatives from the Ekpan Division in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, disclosed the incident on Friday, explaining that Ughale, of Kokori in Ethiope East Local Government Area, initially reported that her baby had been snatched during a robbery while she was in a tricycle at around 6:40 pm on December 15, 2025.

According to Edafe, upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Labe Joseph, immediately deployed operatives to carry out a rescue operation and track down the alleged robbers.

The spokesperson, however, revealed that inconsistencies in Ughale’s account during the investigation raised suspicions, prompting a thorough probe into the matter.

Under further questioning, she confessed that the kidnapping story was fabricated and admitted to selling her two-month-old baby to Osas and Judith Omijie for ₦1.5 million.

“The suspects were arrested, and the infant was successfully rescued and is safe,” Edafe stated.

He further disclosed that all suspects remain in custody as investigations continue, with efforts intensified to arrest other accomplices and prosecute those involved.