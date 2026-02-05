Delta police rescues four travellers from kidnappers’ den

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued four travellers abducted by suspected kidnappers in the Ewu forest area of Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped on Monday night after gunmen blocked the Ewu–Ajekuta Road and forcefully whisked them away while travelling in a Toyota Sienna vehicle.

According to the police, the rescue followed a swift response to a distress call, as officers from the Otu-Jeremi Division, working with other security agencies and members of the Ewu community, launched a coordinated search of the forest.

The effort reportedly forced the abductors to abandon their captives while fleeing into the bush.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed that two expended 7.5mm ammunition rounds were recovered from the kidnappers’ hideout during the operation.

“The four victims were rescued unhurt and have since been taken to a hospital for medical examination,” the statement said, adding that intensive combing of the forest and manhunt for the fleeing suspects were ongoing.

In a related development, the command also arrested a suspected cultist during a raid on a suspected cult gathering at Anioma Garden, Ugboli Quarters, Ibusa.

The suspect, identified as Michael Ayauze, was allegedly found in possession of a Beretta pistol, a live round of ammunition and charms.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aina Adesola, reaffirmed the command’s determination to rid Delta State of kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with credible information to enhance security across the state.