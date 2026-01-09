Delta Police redeploys DPO over ₦2.5m extortion

The Commissioner of Police for Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jesse in Ethiope East Local Government Area over allegations of extortion.

The DPO, identified as CSP Chidi Nwabuzor, reportedly carried out the alleged offence in collaboration with two officers named Bright and Usman.

A statement issued by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, and made available to journalists in Warri on Friday, said the State Police Command was alerted to the alleged crime through “a viral video recording of a woman.”

In the video, the woman claimed that Bright, Usman, and the DPO of Jesse extorted N2,500,000 from her, promising that her brother, who is currently in custody, would be released.

According to the statement, “After a careful examination of the video clip, the Command wishes to state as follows: On January 1, 2026, the youth leader of Jesse community arrested some suspects and brought them to the police station. Among the suspects was the narrator’s younger brother, later identified as Israel Onojeruo, aged 20 years.

“The suspect was arrested based on the confession of another suspect, Okoro Desmond, who stated that he sold a gun to Israel Onojeruo. Suspects were later transferred to the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) for further investigation.

“However, on the allegation of extortion levelled against the DPO and two other officers of Jesse division, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, who is a community-friendly police officer, listened to the complaint and took immediate action.

“The CP ordered the AC X-Squad to investigate the allegation against the officers. The constable identified as Bright in the video has been detained at the command headquarters, and the DPO has been removed and redeployed to the command headquarters pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The statement further explained that the DPO’s redeployment was “in response to a series of complaints of extortion and unprofessionalism levelled against him from different quarters.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police assured members of the public that “if, after investigation, the officers are found to have acted in an unprofessional manner, they will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.”

The CP emphasised that the command under his leadership “will not tolerate any form of extortion, intimidation, incivility to members of the public, or unprofessionalism from officers in the command.”

He therefore advised members of the public to contact the Command Complaint Response Unit in cases of police misconduct, using the following phone numbers: 09011112311, 09155570008, 09064308018, and 09066575187.