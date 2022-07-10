Delta Police recovers arms, vehicle from fleeing armed robbers

The Police Command in Delta has recovered a stolen Lexus 350 SUV vehicle and different arms from fleeing armed robbers in the state.

The recovered arms were said to have included: one pump action gun, two locally- made guns and six rounds of live cartridges.

The vehicle was said to have been recovered on Wednesday by police operatives attached to the Otu-Jeremi Division in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, in Warri, the Spokesman of the command, Bright Edafe disclosed that investigation revealed that the vehicle was earlier snatched from the owner on the Ughelli-Warri Road.

He said that the driver made a U-turn and sped off on noticing the police which was coming towards them.

“On July 6, 2022 at about 1:47 p.m.

operatives attached to Otu-Jeremi Police Station while on stop and search duty on the Owawha/Okwagbe Road, sighted a Lexus 350 SUV with Registration Number: LG 31 GRA.”

According to him, the action aroused the suspicion of the policemen who gave them a hot chase.

Edafe said that the hoodlums abandoned vehicle at Imode Road and escaped into the bush.

“When the vehicle was searched, one pump action gun, two locally- made guns and six rounds of live cartridges were recovered,” he added.

Edafe said that manhunt for the fleeing suspects was ongoing.

