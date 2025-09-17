Delta police arrests robber linked to churches attack

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber said to be part of a syndicate that specialises in attacking churches and carting away valuables.

The suspects were apprehended following a series of complaints from residents about frequent church break-ins across the state.

The men arrested during the operation, carried out on the directive of the State Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, are 21-year-old Emmanuel Emiowor and 20-year-old Noah Philip.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, disclosed that several items, including a gold-coloured Toyota Sienna Space Van with registration number EFR-150-XB, were recovered from the suspects.

A search on the suspects and the intercepted vehicle led to the recovery of one pump-action gun, three locally made single-barrel guns, one locally fabricated revolver, one live cartridge, and an iron rod allegedly used in breaking into church doors.

The spokesman further revealed that some looted items had been recovered from the gangsters, while an investigation is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members.

The State Commissioner, meanwhile, reaffirmed the unwavering determination of the Command to rid the state of criminal elements.

Abaniwonda emphasised that Delta State will never be allowed to become a safe haven for crime, noting that the Command remains relentless in pursuing offenders and dismantling their networks. At the same time, he stressed that the continued support and cooperation of residents remain vital in sustaining these gains.

He further assured that citizens can always reach out to the Police through the Command’s dedicated emergency line: 08036684974, or visit the nearest police station to report suspicious activities and seek timely assistance.