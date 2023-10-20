Delta Police arrests proprietor link to 4yrs old pupil defilement

The Delta Police Command has arrested the proprietor of Great Leaders International School, Innocent Ezeukwu, for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old pupil within the school premises.

It was learnt that Ezeukwu, during school hours, allegedly lured the pupil (name withheld) to the school toilet where he had canal knowledge of the child.

The Guild gathered that the proprietor, after so much effort, allegedly used a pair of scissors to tear the victim’s hymen, in order to penetrate her.

After the act, the suspect released the child to leave the school, as measure to cover his action but the victim’s continued complains of pains to her mother attracted the mother to dig deep on activities the child engaged in during school hours.

During the interaction, her mother noticed blood stains around the child’s genitals, which prompted the decision to approach the Delta Police in Agbor for justice.

The spokesmen, Delta Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the suspect’s arrest and promised that the command would arraign the proprietor before the court, in order to ensure that the victim and her family get justice.

A close source to the child’s family, Harrison Gwamnishu, disclosed that the suit filed before the court has been withdrawn after it was discovered that the allegations leveled against the suspect were incorrect and do not represent the actual act allegedly committed.

In a statement released on his official social media handle on riday, he disclosed that the Commissioner o Police, Wale Abass, has directed that the suit be withdrawn immediately.

According to the statement, “This morning , we arrived at the Area Command office at Agbor, Delta State and we were informed that the suspect , proprietor of Great Leaders International School Innocent Ezeukwu has been charged to court.

“We immediately rushed to court and to our surprise the suspect was charged with unlawful assault which would have resulted to him being set free today.

“We saw the police changed this case from defilement to unlawful assault by using a correcting pen to erase “defilement” (check charge sheet). The Magistrate frowned at it.

“We immediately called the attention of the Delta State Police Commissioner who frowned on the situation and immediately ordered the Area Commander to withdraw the charge and transfer the case to State CID for thorough investigations.

“The chief magistrate also frowned at the charges filed by the police and ordered the police to take the suspect back to station and to be moved to SCID for further investigation”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

