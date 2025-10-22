Delta police arrests officer for shooting moving car

The Delta State Police Command has condemned the unprofessional conduct of an officer captured in a viral video firing at the tyre of a moving vehicle, describing the act as reckless and a clear violation of police ethics.

The Command also confirmed that the officer involved in the illegal shooting has been identified, summoned, and detained at the Command Headquarters.

Confirming the development in a statement on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, described the officer’s conduct as “embarrassing, shameful, careless, and completely unjustifiable.”

According to him, preliminary findings revealed that the officer was responding to a hit-and-run incident along the busy Okpanam Road near Toscana Hotel. However, he emphasized that this did not justify the use of a firearm.

“After a careful examination of the video clip, it is clear that the policeman acted in an unprofessional manner, unbecoming of a police officer. The Command condemns his actions in totality, as no policeman is permitted to use a firearm without recourse to Force Order 237,” Edafe said.

He reiterated that “no policeman is allowed to use his firearm without proper justification, as clearly stipulated in Force Order 237.”

Edafe further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered immediate internal disciplinary action against the erring officer and assured that the matter would be handled strictly in line with the Police Act and regulations.

“The officer concerned will be dealt with in accordance with extant laws to serve as a deterrent to others. The protection of lives and property remains the top priority of the Command,” he added.